Progressive Uses New Driver-Focused Technology To Determine Insurance Rates

WHEN GLENN Renwick, the chief executive of insurance giant Progressive, sits down to dinner with his wife in the suburbs of Cleveland, he has, of late, been inclined to chide her about braking.

In March, Renwick plugged a device called Snapshot into the onboard diagnostic computer in the couple’s shared car. Through a wireless network, the palm-size gadget sends Progressive a real-time driving report, including the number and time of miles driven, incidents of hard braking or quick acceleration, and speed. When he logged on to monitor the couple’s stats, he saw “more hard brakes than I expected.”

Luckily for Renwick, bad driving does not result in higher rates. Good driving, however, can bring in discounts of up to 30% on insurance premiums.

Snapshot is the latest bold attempt by Progressive to base policy pricing more on individual behavior than population-wide statistics. Some analysts say the device represents a leap forward for the usage-based insurance movement, one that could revolutionize the industry.

“The insurance industry is a very slow-moving, boring business,” says Gregory Locraft, an insurance analyst with Morgan Stanley. “Snapshot and usage-based insurance are the bleeding edge of underwriting trends.”

Typically, to assess the cost of a driver’s premiums, insurance providers compare people with similar characteristics, such as age and gender. Single 18-year-old men driving Mustangs wreck cars more often than 55-year-old married women in minivans. That means a teen will pony up more, no matter how careful he might be behind the wheel. Not so with usage-based insurance, which asks customers a simple question — how good a driver are you? — and monitors their driving to get unbiased answers.

Though Snapshot rates do account for demos, “drivers can use data to distinguish themselves from a group,” Renwick says.