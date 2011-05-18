EnergySolutions Dismantles Zion Nuclear Reactor In A First-Of-Its-Kind Transfer

JUST AS JAPAN wrestles with fears of a meltdown at tsunami-battered nuclear reactors, an American company is tearing down what was once the world’s largest nuclear-power supplier — the Zion, Illinois, plant just outside of Chicago. When it started up in 1973, Zion provided power to roughly 2 million homes. Exelon Corp. shut it down in 1998 because it was no longer profitable. For the past 12 years, Zion has sat in mothballs as Exelon paid about $10 million annually to babysit it. Now the federal government is allowing Exelon, in a first-of-its-kind deal, to transfer custody to EnergySolutions, a nuclear-waste-disposal outfit.

As part of the complex process, EnergySolutions will remove the dormant spent-fuel rods from inside two reactor buildings and cart off less-radioactive material. What’s in it for EnergySolutions? Nearly $1 billion in business from a fund that Exelon set aside years ago for this purpose with utility-customer fees. The dismantling and transportation require technical skill and an innovative business plan that might become a model for other plants gone dark. Below we highlightt five steps in the process.

Infographic: Dismantling a Nuclear Reactor

1 | Fuel-Rod Removal

Entombing

EnergySolutions will place the 2,224 bundles of nuclear-fuel rods into dry cask storage. The bundles are packed into 61 steel canisters, known as casks, and the casks are lowered into a concrete sleeve, able to withstand temperatures up to 1,475 degrees, tornado winds, and impact from objects the size of a vehicle traveling 126 miles per hour.

Storing nuclear fuel

These now-loaded sleeves, which weigh 157 tons each, are transported to and then placed on a concrete pad that’s 3 feet thick and about the size of a football field. They will remain on the site indefinitely, with armed guards watching over them. Vegetation will hide the pad from public view.

2 | Rip and Ship

Dismantling

In 2012, workers will take apart the 3-foot-thick reinforced-concrete containment domes that sit over the reactors. They’ll tear out the large radioactive components, such as steam generators, reactor internals, and piping.