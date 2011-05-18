advertisement
Fast Fixes

Fast Company Staff

In April’s “I’m With the Brand,” we misspelled the names of Fiona Morrisson and Lynda Resnick, and incorrectly attributed Iron Man 2 to Sony Pictures; the movie was produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Paramount.

Pei Bin was named as a senior program officer at the Asia Foundation in “Follow the Billionaire.” She is the director of China partnership development at corporate-responsibility firm BSR. We also misnamed Tsinghua University’s Center for Innovation and Social Responsibility.

In “Robo Force,” we misspelled the name of Ava, iRobot’s human-interface prototype. We regret the errors.

