AOL Revenue Tanks, Gigwalk Is A Foursquare For Temp Jobs, IP Addresses Don’t Prove Guilt, And More…

The Fast Company reader's essential source for breaking news and innovation from around the web–updated all day.

By Gregory Ferenstein2 minute Read
An iPhone update is now available to fix the location-tracking scandal. Location data will stop being stored on iTunes, will completely erase the data if users turn the service off, and it reduces the file size, limiting the history length of the data collection. — Updated, 6:10 p.m.

Facebook Is 31% Of Display Ad Impressions

At 346 billion impressions, Facebook comprises an enormous chunk of the 1.1 trillion display ads delivered to US Internet users in the first quarter of 2011, according to comScore. Yahoo, in a ranking that is now surely getting on their nerves, was second with 112 billion (Google is first with text ads). — Updated, 6:10 p.m.

“Renren Raises $743 Million”

The Chinese social networking giant netted almost 3/4 of a billion in investment dollars–it also helps that Facebook is blocked from the 457 million Internet users behind the government’s Great Firewall. — Updated, 6:10 p.m.

KFC Now Hiring sign

Bad News For AOL And Microsoft

Beleaguered former dial-up king AOL continues to suffer, posting a $551 million revenue drop from a year ago–a whopping 17% decrease. AOL has been a high-profile acquisition spree, paying an eyebrow-raising $315 million for the Huffington Post, with the idea that content creation will help bolster its top and bottom lines. Looks like that strategy isn’t yet paying dividends. Microsoft, on the other hand, reportedly sold less than half the 1.5 million phones they shipped, according to noted Russian analyst Eldar Murtazin. Microsoft too, is buddying up with Nokia to boost sales down the road–if its phone business can even hang on that long.

Geolocation App For Freelance Work

Smartphone app Gigwalk farms out low-cost tasks to anyone in the vicinity of job with a smartphone. Tasks are related to the phone features, such as snapping a picture of an intersection or documenting a restaurant, and the pilot Gigwalkers are already making an extra $100/week. Turns out the Onion knew what it was talking about: the unemployed should buy new Apple products.

Judge: Can’t Subpoena On IP Addresses Alone

Evidence that illegal activity came from the IP address of a computer’s owner is insufficient evidence of wrongdoing, declares Judge Harold Baker, in a case involving a Canadian porn producer who likely wishes to negotiate settlements with content pirates. Computers and Internet connections can often be used by other individuals, so there’s no clear evidence of who is culpable, meaning that that everyone now has a new, legally sanctioned excuse–blame it on the unsecured router.

Sources: The New York Times, Yahoo News, Business Insider, The Wall Street Journal, All Things D, Digital Trends

[Image: Flickr user unk’s dump truck]

About the author

I am a writer and an educator. As a writer, I investigate how technology is shaping education, politics, Generation Y, social good, and the media industry

