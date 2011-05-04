AOL Revenue Tanks, Gigwalk Is A Foursquare For Temp Jobs, IP Addresses Don’t Prove Guilt, And More…

An iPhone update is now available to fix the location-tracking scandal. Location data will stop being stored on iTunes, will completely erase the data if users turn the service off, and it reduces the file size, limiting the history length of the data collection. — Updated, 6:10 p.m.

Facebook Is 31% Of Display Ad Impressions

At 346 billion impressions, Facebook comprises an enormous chunk of the 1.1 trillion display ads delivered to US Internet users in the first quarter of 2011, according to comScore. Yahoo, in a ranking that is now surely getting on their nerves, was second with 112 billion (Google is first with text ads). — Updated, 6:10 p.m.

“Renren Raises $743 Million”

The Chinese social networking giant netted almost 3/4 of a billion in investment dollars–it also helps that Facebook is blocked from the 457 million Internet users behind the government’s Great Firewall. — Updated, 6:10 p.m.