E-Ink On Cloth Raises The Terrible Prospect Of T-Shirt Ads

The black-and-off-white electronic paper found in the typical e-reader device is often the only real benefit of e-readers versus more full-functioning tablets (apart from price, in some cases). Fans say the display, being “closer” to emulating real ink on paper, is easier on the eyes, and it’s definitely more sunlight-friendly than an LCD or OLED screen. But the technology seems to have stagnated since it arrived on the original Kindle, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos himself noted a color version was many years away.

That doesn’t mean E-ink, the company behind the most successful electronic paper, has been doing nothing. They’ve been experimenting with different applications of their existing tech, as all forward-thinking innovators do, and have worked out how to print one type of e-ink screen onto conventional cloth, as well as the rip-stop material Tyvek that’s used in yacht sails and toughened envelopes.

The technology is apparently fully developed, and merely awaits someone inventing a use-case and funding e-ink to produce a real product. You may notice it’s not quite the same as a fully pixelated e-ink screen like the ones used in e-readers–instead it’s been perfected for e-ink SURF display use (Segmented, Ultra-thin, Rugged and Flexible). This makes the system well suited as a flashing on-off sort of sign, but presumably there’s not much stopping E-Ink from cleverly engineering it into a more complex array that emulates a basic 15-segment alphanumeric-capable display. And more precise pixels may be possible–making for a low-resolution black and white display on cloth.