How AT&T Could Best Groupon (Hint: Not Just By Saving You More Money)

AT&T is trying to get a larger piece of the daily deals market, through its yellowpages.com subsidiary. It’s preregistering people for daily deals on the site, and offering them $10 toward their first offer.

Every day sees another Groupon clone. But AT&T may have a natural advantage in this space. Here’s why.

Daily deals are not, at their core, about saving you money. That may seem absurd–the reason they work is because they’re deals, right? Not totally. There are other features to buying a deal from Groupon or LivingSocial or anyone else that are more important. The aspect of bullying yourself into being someone you want to be–much like prepaying for a gym membership–is part of it. Even more important, though, are the elements of serendipity and sociality. These two words drive the daily deals space to an extent few Groupon subscribers probably consciously realize.

AT&T already knows a thing or two about serendipity in the daily deals space. Back in February, it launched “Shop Alerts by AT&T,” an opt-in service that would text you deals at retailers near where you happened to be at the moment. K-Mart, JetBlue, and Kibbles ‘n Bits signed on as early partners in the service, which debuted in New York, L.A., San Francisco, and Chicago.

But those offers were presented to individuals, one at a time, who decided whether or not to take advantage of the deal. End of story. If AT&T wants to pull ahead in this space–and, who knows, maybe even catch up to Facebook’s Deals–it might combine the “geo-fencing” idea of Shop Alerts with the ability to quickly share those deals to all or a subset of your contacts via SMS, with the press of a button … without charging you SMS or MMS fees. If it does that, the combination of serendipity–a deal at a retail location near where I happen to be now–and sociality–a deal that I can share instantly with my friends and family–will be difficult for Groupon to catch up with.

We reached out to AT&T to ask more along these lines, but they’re being tightlipped, offering only a bit of boilerplate, which we’ll include in the interest of thoroughness: