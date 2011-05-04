CloudMagic Brings Offline Search To Gmail, Docs, Contacts

At long last! You can now search your Gmail, Google Docs, a Contacts without an Internet connection. CloudMagic, a company that wants to be something like the Spotlight search for your online data, makes it possible.

How thorough of an archival utility is it now? CloudMagic’s Chirag Pinjar

tells us that CloudMagic won’t go so far as to download the

attachments to your emails–you’ll still need an Internet connection to

grab those. “In short CloudMagic mirrors all your mails (except

attachments), contacts and docs on your hard drive,” he tells Fast Company.

CloudMagic has already been saving time for Google account owners everywhere. The Atlantic‘s James Fallows memorably waxed enthusiastic about it recently, declaring that “if you are using Gmail, and you’re not using CloudMagic, you are shortening your effective lifespan, plus sapping the economy.” An early adopter of an earlier version of the service, he explained why it was helpful: it moved lightning-fast, like Google Instant; you could search multiple Gmail accounts at once; and so on.

So what’s new here? If Fallows wrote about this months back, wasn’t the miracle already complete? Not quite. Fallows had one quibble, he said–and it wasn’t a minor one, really. In order to get CloudMagic to work, you had to be connected to the Internet; you had to be logged in to Gmail in the “normal” way, through the browser, for the offline feature to work at all. (The reasons for this were a little technical.)