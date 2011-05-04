iFive: AT&T Confirms Late iPhone 5, Spotify Battles iTunes, U.S. DVD Sales Slide, ISIS Joins Credit Co.’s, Airline Streams Vids

1. According to an AT&T insider,

Apple has officially notified the huge U.S. cell phone carrier that

there will be no iPhone update in June or July. This is about as strong a

hint we’ve had yet that Apple’s delaying the iPhone 5’s arrival until

the Fall–tallying with data an Apple insider has confirmed to Fast Company. Combined with this year’s careful hardware upgrades, it seems Apple is adjusting its business model across several fronts.

2. Spotify has just radically overhauled its business model and has added its own music downloads store, made its desktop client sync to iPods and is changing its mobile apps so users of its free streaming service can get access on the go. The tracks in its store are competitively priced, and Spotify has negotiated with labels so users can also download bundles of tracks at lower prices. It’s a direct strike at iTunes.

3. U.S. DVD sales slipped over 20% in the first quarter of this year, versus the same period last year–so it’s not just a seasonal slump. Hollywood is apparently blaming a late Easter and a bulge in numbers of blockbusters last year. But the figure seems dramatic when combined with falling rental income from DVDs through stores like Blockbuster by 36% year-on-year and TV ownership dropping. Netflix and other online service rose 33%…proving the change is thanks to the Net.

4. AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile USA have shelved their plans to put together their own NFC credit card standard under the ISIS banner, and instead will be folding their efforts into a simpler unified project with Visa and Mastercard. It’s all about gaining access to more customers, with the big credit card companies on board, and also so the firms don’t fall behind the very swiftly moving cutting edge of the NFC revolution.

5. In-flight entertainment in the U.S. may be about to enter the 21st Century: American Airlines is testing a system that lets passengers purchase and stream video content from an on-line library to their own portable devices. It’s likely to offer a better selection of content than is currently available, and it’ll be welcomed by long-distance flyers who forgot to upload a movie to their tablet or laptop.

[Image via Flickr user caribb]