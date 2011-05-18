Re: April 2011

Brand Loyalty

Kudos to Fast Company for having the courage to buck conventional publishing norms to explore a vital issue facing businesses in the digital age: the integration of branding and marketing communications within traditional settings, such as a magazine’s editorial pages (“I’m With the Brand”). This story has given increased attention to the need for consumer awareness of how branding and communication impact their lives, and for a far better explanation by marketers of the positive value of that outreach. Thus, Morgan Spurlock’s efforts to create the most absurd case of product placement in a movie is actually quite noble. When marketing and public relations help consumers understand how products and services can enrich their lives, it adds real value to society and should not be vilified. All communicators need to understand and respect where brands are willing to draw the line between making a profit and upholding their ethics and integrity. Otherwise, we risk continued erosion of consumer trust.



Rosanna M. Fiske



New York

An excellent article in an exceptional magazine. I think Morgan Spurlock’s logo-embroidered jacket would sell like hotcakes if mass produced — can I get a cut of the advertising revenue for this idea?



Dennis Allen



Pittsford, New York

Flipping through the pages of the April issue, I stumbled upon Morgan Spurlock, naked, twice. It scared me the way clowns scare little kids. Please do not ever show naked pictures of Morgan Spurlock again. To be clear, I am not opposed to stories with someone baring it all, just Morgan Spurlock.





Thu Vu



Alexandria, Virginia

I’m a fan of Morgan Spurlock and the topic of advertising is of interest to me, but I couldn’t quite follow and stick with the narrative of this article, which makes me feel lukewarm about seeing the film or checking out the trailer. There’s a marketing lesson in there somewhere.



Wallace J. Nichols



Davenport, California

The Power of Page

Thanks for writing such a great article (“Google: The Quest”). In recent times, we seem to notice only Google’s failures, not the company’s successes. Will Larry Page become the greatest inventor of all time? Steve Jobs, in his own way, has redefined innovation; perhaps Page will leave us with a definition of his own.



Udayan Banerjee



Bangalore, India