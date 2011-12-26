Leadership Hall Of Fame: James Champy, Author Of “Reengineering The Corporation”

In our consulting work, we started to see companies operating in new ways. For example, it took Ford 500 people to do the same work that Mazda was doing with 5 people. We also saw that companies had become overly complex, bureaucratic, fragmented in their structures and work. We consulted with an insurance company that was taking 24 days to do ten minutes of real work because the work had to move through so many different departments. Information technology was also starting to play a role in improving operations, but companies that just automated old processes were not improving their performance. So we formulated a set of principles that argued work had to be radically redesigned, from a process perspective, not a task perspective, and we called it “reengineering”. We knew that we had an important idea. We were making it work in real companies: improving quality, reducing cycle time, and lowering costs all at the same time. We saw the book as a way of branding the idea. We would give the idea away and popularized it, but we did not expect that the idea would become as big as it did.

Why do you think the book was so successful and resonated with the business world?

At the time the book was first published, the business world was in recession. Companies were looking for new ways to improve their performance and competitiveness. The book made a compelling case for why companies and work had to change. Companies also seemed more receptive to new ideas in the nineties than they are today. (I think that’s because there are too many ideas around today and that companies have become tired of trying ideas that don’t work.) Reengineering is a simple idea but not easy to implement–radical operating change never is.

Do you think the business world has become limited by its traditions in Leadership and Management?

I don’t think that the business world is limited at all by its traditions in leadership and management. If anything, the business world has been seduced into new ideas that are weak and into the management idea du jour. We need to return to the basic ideas of management that Peter Drucker taught us fifty years ago. You could argue, of course, that reengineering is one of those ideas du jour, but I believe that reengineering is more important today than when we wrote the book. The ubiquity of technology–particularly in the form of the Internet–enables work change far more radically than we envisioned in 1992. The design of work must change and process redesign is a critical part of the change. The nature of business is also changing today, not the fundamental principles of management. New business models–lean, technology enabled, global–are emerging. These new business models will threaten many existing companies.

What companies recently have reengineered themselves and have successfully been reborn?