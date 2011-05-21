advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Maker Faire

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

“I’ll definitely go to the Burton exhibit,” says Boing Boing’s Mark Frauenfelder. He’ll also be at Maker Faire, a DIY celebration. “Our food demos run the gamut” from tofu to seedballs to fermentation, says organizer Kim Dow.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life