RailsConf 2011

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Six days later, O’Reilly Media is holding RailsConf for open-source aficionados. “I’ll be talking about building a geek army of coders and designers to make governments more transparent,” says speaker Dan Melton of Code for America.

