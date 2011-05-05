If You Fear Failure, You’ve Already Failed

That is the lesson learned from one-on-one discussions I’ve had over the past year or so with some of the best known and most admired leaders in the business arena, on the gridiron, or on the battlefield. Although distinctively individual–from New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to billionaire philanthropist Eli Broad–these leaders had a striking similarity. Each possessed courage in the face of both calculated risk and the uncertainty that stems from exogenous events. I call it “no fear of failure.”

To have no fear of failure does not imply a cavalier attitude or that someone has been given a pass. In fact, it is just the opposite. No fear of failure connotes the leader’s acknowledgement that the proverbial buck stops in the executive suite. Whether a CEO or a general or the coach of a team, a leader is ultimately accountable for what happens on his/her watch. Despite these pressures, leaders do not play it too safe. They know that taking no risk may be the riskiest move of all–that without some degree of risk there can be no innovation, creativity, or competitive drive. After all, no risk, no reward.

Leaders, whom I profiled in my book No Fear of Failure: Real Stories of How Leaders Deal with Risk and Change (Jossey-Bass, May 2011) expressed a courageous attitude in many different and revealing ways:

•New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has taken on tough issues such as improving the city’s schools and holds himself accountable. “The difference between being pigheaded and the courage of your convictions is only in our results,” he said.

•Eli Broad, billionaire philanthropist and founder of KB Home and SunAmerica, emphasizes a winning record, but never let the possibility of failing keep him from taking a calculated risk. As he noted, “I’ve always been a risk taker. But I’ve always been able to look at the downside and never bet the farm.”

•Vicente Fox, former President of Mexico, stood up to the dominant political party in his country to run for office, even though that could have cost his family their livelihood and landholdings. As a leader with both humility and heroic aspirations he observed, “You have to start by leading yourself and then really work on yourself so that you are equipped to start moving ahead and doing things.”