How To Gain Buy-In For Your Idea In 60 Seconds Or Less

Did you know there is a woman who has helped countless entrepreneurs raise funds, aspiring authors to land book deals, and speakers to deliver edge-of-your seat keynotes?

Her name is Sam Horn, award-winning speaker and author of Pop!

Stand out in Any Crowd. Sam is the official pitch coach for Springboard

Enterprises which has helped raise $5 Billion in venture funding for companies

such as ZipCar and Constant Contact. She also serves a who’s who of blue chip

clients such as HP, NASA, Cisco, Intel, and Kaiser Permanente.

While speaking at the Invent Your Future Conference, I had the chance to catch

up with Sam to learn more about her techniques and her forthcoming book, Win

Buy-In.

Adrian: What’s an example of a winning pitch opener that

gets attention?

Sam: That reminds me of a coaching session I had with Kathleen Callender, founder of Pharmajet, who said, “Sam, my pitch is only 10 minutes?! How am I going

to talk about my invention, subcutaneous inoculations, clinical trials, and

financials in only 10 minutes?”

I said, “Actually, you don’t have ten minutes. Investors make up their

mind in the first 60 seconds whether you’re worth their valuable time, mind and

dime.” So here’s what we came up with:

Did you know that there are more than 1.8 billion vaccinations given every

year? Did you know that half are given with re-used needles? Did you know that we are spreading and perpetuating the very diseases

we are trying to prevent? Imagine if there were a painless, one-use needle for a fraction of the

current cost. You don’t have to imagine it … we’ve created it. And in this presentation

about Pharmajet [share your evidence ]

In this new pitch, we went from confusing detail about subcutaneous inoculations

to eyebrows up, blackberries down and complete attention by the audience. This

pitch helped Kathleen Callender win the Nokia Health Award , she was featured

in Inc. Magazine, “Pharmajet

Finally Gets Unstuck“, and BusinessWeek named her one of America’s

Most Promising Social Entrepreneurs in 2010.