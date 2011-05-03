Groupon Gets More Competition From AT&T, Facebook Users Duped By Inaccurate MLK Quote, And More…

AT&T Readies Groupon Competitor

Get ready to double (or triple, or quadruple) your coupon fun. AT&T is the latest to pile on the ever-increasing heap of large corporations–most notably Google and Facebook— eyeing Groupon’s wildly lucrative daily deals market. As an incentive, AT&T is dangling an extra $10 off its first deal for those who sign up in the select launch cities of Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas-Fort Worth. The service is expected to go live in a few weeks. Just how many $20 mani-pedis can one country possibly need…?

Kindle Color Speculation

It’s getting ever harder to tell a tablet from an e-reader. Taiwanese manufacturer Quanta Computer reportedly received an order to design a new Kindle model with characteristics of the device’s e-ink technology on a color screen. Such a move seems inevitable as competitors like Barnes & Noble’s Nook seek to edge in on Apple’s territory with tablet-like applications.

TV Ownership Numbers Dropping

A new Nielson report confirms what broadcasters have been dreading: TV ownership is slowly declining, from 98.9% to 96.7%. The report offers two explanations: First, computers are replacing TVs as the device for streaming content, and the recession has hit the TV market. Some broadcasters, such as Al Jazeera and CNN, are betting on social to recapture the market of young cord-cutters.