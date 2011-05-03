Power Vs. Force: Which Caught Osama?

If the killing of Osama bin Laden teaches us anything, it illuminates the true distinction between force and power.

Force is charging against your enemy, head-on, drums beating, clouds of dust filling the air. Force is amassing soldiers on exposed battlefields and seeking the satisfaction of feeling we are doing “our best to win.” Force is sweat and effort and anger and passion. Force has a payoff–it rallies the citizens back at home–but it usually comes at overwhelming cost, such as the 4,311 American lives lost in Iraq since President George Bush declared “Mission Accomplished” on May 1, 2003.

Power, on the other hand, is more delicate to handle. It involves cold calculation, patience and precision. Power is being willing to sit and plan through passion that screams at you to get up and do something.

As Albert Einstein said, “If I had an hour to solve a problem and my life depended on the solution, I would spend the first 55 minutes determining the proper question to ask, for once I know the proper question, I could solve the problem in less than 5 minutes.”

Power is spending months to gather reliable intelligence and plan a careful attack, then putting a clear plan in the hands of a small group of highly trained Navy Seals that take 40 minutes to bring about a more rapid end.

I’m making a practical argument here, not a moral or partisan one. Whatever you are up to in this world–building a business, leading a social movement, launching a political campaign, or planning a military operation–you are better off choosing power if you are after results. Sun Tzu, the ancient Chinese general, offers three pieces of practical advice if you choose the path of power:

1) Gather intelligence. Sun Tzu advocates the use of spies to gather intelligence and it was ultimately intelligence that enabled the U.S. to act with precision. I asked Thomas Huyne, the creator of one of the most authoritative websites on Sun Tzu (www.sonshi.com) and the author of what I think is one of the best translations of Sun Tzu (see http://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/1594732442/ref=nosim/sonshicom), about the U.S. killing of Osama. He said that Sun Tzu advocates using spies in order to engineer (a) a less costly victory and (b) a speedier victory. You can see how good intelligence played a critical role last week.