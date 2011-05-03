Echo Nest, Teaming With Rdio, Brings Next-Level Beats

A partnership has just been struck that could change the way you listen to music.

The Echo Nest and Rdio today announce that they’ve joined forces to help developers create the next generation of music apps. The Echo Nest, whose vast trove of automatically collected metadata on music tracks makes Pandora look like a transistor radio, has long offered its data to developers who would make innovative music apps.

Pocket Hipster, for instance, is one such app–in which a cartoonized hipster scrutinizes your music taste, berates you for it, and recommends better tracks. “We’re making the bet that music app developers are the future of the music business,” Jim Lucchese, CEO of Echo Nest, tells Fast Company. But that future has mostly been limited to brief, 30-second glimpses. The apps resulting from the Echo Nest’s data have mostly been apps that, like Pocket Hipster, could only offer you a 30-second track, plus a link to buy it.

All that changes today. At South by Southwest in March, Rdio, the music streaming subscription service with robust social features from the people behind Skype, announced the openness of its new API, which would give “developers the ability to create web applications that can search, access and play all of the artists, songs, albums, playlists, and top charts in Rdio’s catalog of over 8 million songs.” Echo Nest heard the news, hopped on the phone with Rdio, and a few weeks later, here we are.

Now developers can use Echo Nest’s metadata (is a song upbeat? melancholy?) together with Rdio’s catalog of music. And the apps that result won’t just offer 30-second clips plus a link to buy the song; provided the user has an Rdio subscription, the apps will offer fully streamable music. “It’s like basically having a bunch of Rdio apps sitting on top of Rdio subscription,” says Lucchese.

There’s one such app available already, by Paul Lamere, an Echo Nest developer. Music Maze is a “steerable music streaming service”–something like Pandora, with a built-in recommendation engine, only you get to choose the path you take through the music. Lucchese calls it a “choose-your-own-adventure playlisting app.”