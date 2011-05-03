How To Respond To Facebook Attacks

Whether it’s a full-blown page takeover by an environmental organization or multiple posts by a disgruntled customer, no brand is immune from people freely speaking their mind and bringing that dialogue to brands’ Facebook pages.

There is a natural fear of negative comments on your Facebook pages or any other forums for that matter. What a lot of folks perceive as the end of the world for a brand, I look at as the golden opportunity. After all, it is much easier to convert an unhappy customer into a social ambassador by providing excellent service and fast response than to convert a person who is neutral or doesn’t care.

According to The Retail Consumer Report, commissioned by RightNow and conducted online by Harris Interactive in January 2011, of those who received a reply in response to their negative review 33% turned around and posted a positive review; 34% deleted their original negative review. 85% of consumers said they would be willing to pay anywhere between 5-25% over the standard price to ensure a superior customer experience.

So how can you convert nay-sayers into advocates? And how should you respond to Facebook page takeover attempts by angry crowds?

First off, be prepared.

Having moderation guidelines in place for your Facebook page is critical! You cannot create your own terms and conditions for your page (Facebook requires everyone to comply with their T&Cs), but you can specify what kinds of behaviors will not be tolerated within your community. For example, on our Intel’s Facebook Page we outline the list of posts that will be taken down like abusive remarks, offensive language, fraudulent posts, spam, commercial solicitations, link-baiting, etc. Intel’s Social Media Guidelines also include “the good, the bad, but not the ugly” rule, which states that no matter what forum the discussion takes place in, we will leave the positive comments and the negative comments, but not abusive, foul, and inappropriate comments.

There are a lot of tools out there that can help you filter the comments and flag or automatically delete the ones that include inappropriate language. Facebook also has recently build-in that capability into the brand pages by allowing you to choose a filter; however, they don’t disclose the list of words that filter includes, so you might want to create your own customized list through third-party vendor solutions.