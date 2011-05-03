iFive: Another Sony Hack, Amazon’s Tablet Details, Ubisoft’s Film Division, Intel As Apple’s Factory, Twitter Buys TweetDeck

1. Sony’s woes are deepening: Sony Online Entertainment has also been breached, as well as the PSN, and over 24.6 million user accounts are affected. It’s early days, but Sony thinks over 12,000 credit cards have been compromised one way or another and personal info on the millions of other users may include addresses, names, dates of birth, and encrypted passwords.

2. Taiwan manufacturer Quanta has, according to sources, recently received orders to build an Amazon LCD-screen tablet computer successor to the Kindle and competitor to the iPad. It’s due in the second half of 2011, and will apparently use a fringe field display–a color unit that makes it easier to read outdoors than normal LCDs (shown above). Amazon may position the new device at the upper end of the market, pushing the existing Kindle even lower in price.

3. Still doubt that computer gaming is as big an industry as Hollywood? Then this will come as a shock: Game maker Ubisoft, which recently bought a French special effects unit called Hybride Technologies, has formed its own motion picture division–primed to spin off more of its lucrative games into blockbuster movies. It’s probably being driven by the success of its Prince of Persia movie, which earned over $330 million worldwide.

4. We know Samsung and Apple are falling out over IP violations, while also acknowledging their businesses are tied together (Apple relies on Samsung chips for its iDevices, Samsung relies on Apple as one of its biggest customers), but maybe things are changing: Intel may be schmoozing Apple to replace Samsung as its chip factory partner. The only issue is Intel’s actually pretty new to the foundry game, and rival TSMC already has some deals with Apple.

5. According to sources, Twitter has acquired TweetDeck–a popular rival desktop user app to its own-brand version–for about $40 million, and the deal will be announced later this week. The move may have been a defensive one, to control how much market share Twitter cedes to its rivals because UberMedia was apparently in the final stages of acquiring TweetDeck for up to $30 million. Will some of TweetDeck’s powers be incorporated into Twitter’s app? We don’t know yet–but should soon.

