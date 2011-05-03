“Osama Bin Laden” Gets No Love On Google AdWords

Web 2.0 was alive and popping on Monday in the wake of the news that Osama bin Laden had been killed. Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Twitpic: They were all fairly frothing with user-contributed content.

But there was one place that remained essentially untouched: Google search. Or, rather, that long white space to the right of search results. Pop in the term “Osama Bin Laden,” and no ads came up. That’s right: zero. No one, it seems, was diving into the AdWords auction for this particular keyword. Not a one.

We picked up the phone and asked Google about it. They reminded us that advertisers mostly use AdWords to jump in front of users who are already planning a purchase. Drop “cowboy boots” into search, for example, and you’ll be drowning in ads before you can make it to one of those little blue results links.

That makes sense. But the term “Osama Bin Laden” was getting stratospheric attention on Monday. It surfed the top of Google’s Hot Trends page and, Google tells us, on Sunday, between 10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET, the term “bin laden” got a one million percent increase (yes: 1,000,000%) in searches over the the previous weekend. Surely someone might try to capitalize on that, to sell an American flag or two, perhaps, or recruit able-bodied men and women to the services?

Google also reminded us that advertisers can pick and choose the geographic locations in which they wanted their ads to appear. So, for example, mamby-pamby lily-livered San Francisco (where this particular writer is located) might not be a top customer demographic for advertisers seeking to appeal to true-blue patriots. But then we used Google’s AdWords preview tool–which shows you how ads appear in different geographic locations–to see if maybe there were any ads showing up for people living near places like Fort Benning or Camp Pendleton. But the answer there seemed to be no as well.

Then we thought about the last criteria for AdWords ads: Relevance. Google assigns a quality score to each ad to ensure that the ones it displays have some relevance to the search the user is performing. It’s all about creating a great experience for the user. If you’ve ever been exposed to one of those dancing mortgage ads when you have no interest in buying a house, you know what we’re talking about.