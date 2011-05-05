Build A Community To Build Your Business

We’ve talked previously about the importance of building a community centered around you as the third pillar of success for your business. Today we’re going to talk more about specific ways to do that. As we discussed, the key is to build a community in which you and your business are the common thread holding the group together. For instance, if you run a business that manufactures and sells high end video equipment and lighting, you want to build a community of technical directors that work on TV and Film production that allows you to educate them on why you manufacture your products the way you do and how they can use them for optimal performance. You should attempt to build such communities both online, through social media and blogging, and in the “real world.” Below are suggestions for establishing vibrant communities in which you–and your products or services–are the common thread holding the group together:

1) Look to create a community where there is none. It shouldn’t be hard to identify the

types of people that are interested in the goods and services you provide. Once you’ve done so (this is similar to

creating a profile of your ‘ideal customer), do some exploration both online

and off. Are there well established

communities representing these people?

Online, these groups often center around forums which allow for

discussion of various topics. A quick

Google search should turn up any relevant groups. Offline, these communities may take the form of

hobby groups, business associations, or other gatherings.

2) If there’s already a community for your area

of interest, create a new one with a unique spin. If there’s already a community fulfilling many

of the needs of your market, look to see if there is a deeper niche that you

could dominate. For instance, there are many cooking communities and recipe

sharing clubs, but is there one for Southern cooking with an Asian fusion

flare? Sounds strange, I know, but you get

the point–there are often deeper sub-niches that you can get into that fulfill

a need for a hungry market that is not getting what they need from a larger

group that focuses on more than what they are interested in.

3) The more exposure, the better. Don’t simply create a community and then

disappear into the background. The more

visible you are, the better–because remember, these communities are made up of your

prime prospects. You don’t have to try

and sell your business because members of these communities already recognize

the value and as you continue to create value for them, their trust in you (and

their propensity to hire you or spend money with you) will grow exponentially. You just need to put yourself out there–the

more involved you can be, the better.

It’s great when business objectives and personal objectives

line up. Building strong communities is

a great way to build this synergy–you’ll be interacting with individuals who

share your interests and also happen to be your ideal customers. You don’t have to think about making sales–just

relax, be yourself, and build value.

