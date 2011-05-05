Build A Community To Build Your Business

We’ve talked previously about the importance of building a
community centered around you as the third pillar of success for your
business. Today we’re going to talk more
about specific ways to do that. As we
discussed, the key is to build a community in which you and your business are
the common thread holding the group together.
For instance, if you run a business that manufactures and sells high end
video equipment and lighting, you want to build a community of technical
directors that work on TV and Film production that allows you to educate them
on why you manufacture your products the way you do and how they can use them
for optimal performance. You should
attempt to build such communities both online, through social media and
blogging, and in the “real world.” Below
are suggestions for establishing vibrant communities in which you–and your
products or services–are the common thread holding the group together:
1) Look to create a community where there is none. It shouldn’t be hard to identify the
types of people that are interested in the goods and services you provide. Once you’ve done so (this is similar to
creating a profile of your ‘ideal customer), do some exploration both online
and off. Are there well established
communities representing these people?
Online, these groups often center around forums which allow for
discussion of various topics. A quick
Google search should turn up any relevant groups. Offline, these communities may take the form of
hobby groups, business associations, or other gatherings.
2) If there’s already a community for your area
of interest, create a new one with a unique spin. If there’s already a community fulfilling many
of the needs of your market, look to see if there is a deeper niche that you
could dominate. For instance, there are many cooking communities and recipe
sharing clubs, but is there one for Southern cooking with an Asian fusion
flare? Sounds strange, I know, but you get
the point–there are often deeper sub-niches that you can get into that fulfill
a need for a hungry market that is not getting what they need from a larger
group that focuses on more than what they are interested in.
3) The more exposure, the better. Don’t simply create a community and then
disappear into the background. The more
visible you are, the better–because remember, these communities are made up of your
prime prospects. You don’t have to try
and sell your business because members of these communities already recognize
the value and as you continue to create value for them, their trust in you (and
their propensity to hire you or spend money with you) will grow exponentially. You just need to put yourself out there–the
more involved you can be, the better.
It’s great when business objectives and personal objectives
line up. Building strong communities is
a great way to build this synergy–you’ll be interacting with individuals who
share your interests and also happen to be your ideal customers. You don’t have to think about making sales–just
relax, be yourself, and build value.
JW Dicks
(@jwdicks) & Nick Nanton (@nicknanton) are best-selling authors that
consult for small- and medium-sized businesses on how to build their business
through Personality Driven Marketing, Personal Brand Positioning, Guaranteed
Media, and Mining Hidden Business Assets. They offer free articles, white
papers, and case studies at their Web
site. Jack and Nick have been featured in The New York Times,
The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Newsweek, FastCompany.com, and many
more media outlets.