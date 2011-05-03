Is Your Business Stuck? If An Afghan Dressmaker Can Do It, So Can You

Between the killing of Osama Bin Laden and the recent questions raised about the veracity of Greg Mortenson’s, Three Cups of Tea , Afghanistan is once again in the American consciousness. For these reasons alone, it’s a perfect time to read the new bestseller by veteran journalist and Harvard MBA, Gayle Tzemach Lemmon , The Dressmaker of Khair Khana .

In the book, Lemmon describes how a family of sisters struggles to live and thrive against insurmountable odds in Taliban-controlled Kabul. Initially, I was drawn to the story to understand a country in which the U.S. plays a key role but whose people, culture and history remain mysteries to me. And I wanted to learn how I could continue the momentum behind the important effort to help the women and girls of Afghanistan.

What I didn’t expect, however, was that Kamila Sidiqi, the young, brave Afghan dressmaker, would become the inspiration that I needed to move my business forward. Like me, any business owner who reads her harrowing tale can’t help but think, “If Kamila Sidiqi can do it, then I certainly can.”

By way of background (and not give too much of the book away), Kamila Sidiqi is a young woman living in a section of Kabul, Afghanistan called Khair Khana when the Taliban take over. Life radically changes especially for women.

Formerly a proud student, Kamila and her sisters are not only forced out of school but are required to completely cover themselves in public and to be accompanied by a male when leaving the house. If they don’t, they are beaten (or worse) by Taliban enforcers who police the once prosperous and teeming streets of their town.

Already struggling to figure out a way to earn money, their circumstances deteriorate further when her parents and older brother are forced to flee Kabul. Because travel is too dangerous for the remaining children, Kamila is faced with the challenge of how to feed her sisters and brothers. Even though she has never sewn a piece of clothing, she decides dressmaking will be her family’s answer … and so her amazing story begins.

She quietly builds her thriving business under the nose of the Taliban. And she intuitively follows key principles that are important for any business owner to remember if he or she wants to succeed: