Jared Leto And FX GM On How To Live And Profit Like A Rock Star In A Brave New World

The actor and singer-guitarist for rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars, FX Networks‘ President and General Manager John Landgraf, and Live Nation Network President Russell Wallach joined me on stage in New York to talk about how technology is helping them succeed amid massive challenges in their businesses.

Whether we were discussing the new ways bands and brands are working together or how that once completely unhip union can now bolster fan fun and bottom lines, the theme that kept emerging was the importance of a narrative. Each of the panelists, in his own way, agreed that every piece of new technology worked best when it helped people experience a story.

Who knew the explosion of the old music business model and the growth social media and YouTube would enable artists such as Leto to connect with willing corporate sponsors, even as he acts out all of his wildest leather mask-and-shirtless Kung-Fu fantasies?

Here, Landgraf explains the degree to which he, too, follows his own rules. Mostly.