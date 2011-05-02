YouTube University, Home Broadband Caps, Girl Scouts Design A Prosthesis, And More…

News of Osama Bin Laden’s death was officially crowned the most active time in the company’s storied history, with a sustained speed of 3,000 tweets per second, and 5,008 TPS “when Obama finished his remarks.” The U.S. Navy SEALs Facebook page is also enjoying a huge spike in activity. Osama beat out the midterm election, Michael Jackson, and the royal wedding, meaning that the social media community (can) officially value substantive foreign coverage above all else. — Updated, 4:15 p.m.

YouTube University

YouTube is doing American Idol one better by investing in the careers and education of who it believes to be the next digital stars. YouTube NextUp will select 25 lucky content makers to receive $35,000 to “advance” their platform and be trained at a special YouTube Creator Camp in New York City. Second, the YouTube Creator Institute will select 10 participants to receive a new media education at USC or Columbia. The new initiatives are part of a broader effort in original content creation, and they’re betting that the next web celebrity will be far more polished than the current crop of webcam stars–Keenan Cahill and Rebecca Black will have their competition cut out for them.

AT&T Brings Data Caps Home

The carrier that brought America mobile data caps follows up its wildly unpopular policy with an even less-compelling sequal: broadband caps. Starting today, AT&T will cap DSL subscribers to 150GB/month and 250GB/month for Uverse users. Violators will be fined $10 for each 50GBs they run over. As a benchmark, Netflix ranges “ranges from .3 GB per hour to 1.0 for normal resolution movies and up to 2.3 GB per hour for HD content.”

Wikis As Homework