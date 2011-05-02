A New Kissing Device Lets You Make Out Over The Internet

The information age was supposed to usher in a world where we could connect to anyone around the world instantly. But the sour promise of the electronic future is that it’s still very nice to be in the same room with someone–with business contacts, sure, but especially with a loved one. Maybe it’s time technology solved that problem, too. Welcome to the age of the Internet kiss.

Researchers at the Kajimoto Laboratory at the University of Electro-Communications in Japan (of course) are working on a machine that can replicate a kiss from the Internet. Just approach the box, move the straw with your tongue, and your partner gets a straw moving in their mouth the same way. True bliss. Here’s a video:

One of the researchers, Nobuhiru Takahashi, notes that “the elements of a kiss include the sense of taste, the manner of breathing, and the moistness of the tongue.” Now that they’ve got tongue movement down, they’re working on those. They project that a famous musician or movie star could record kisses, and then fans could kiss their own boxes: Imagine young girls (or boys!) everywhere staying up late making out with a program of Justin Bieber’s kisses. It’s a million-dollar idea.

But aside from the pop-culture implications, there is something bigger; a deeper moral quandary about our assumptions about a global world and how we can move around in it. George Monibot invented a term called “love miles“; the miles we must travel out of obligations to people we care about: