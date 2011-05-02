Adly CEO Arnie Gullov-Singh On The Social Era Of Celebrity Endorsements

Celebrity endorsements are nothing new. In the era of social media however, celebrities now possess the ability to reach people in online networks. The difference now is that static or passive audiences have become interactive and more importantly, people have become stakeholders in the media where connect and socialize. Celebrities are presented with opportunities to engage people on a peer-to-peer level. Doing so changes the dynamics of the relationship from a hierarchical celebrity-to-fan association to a flattened person-to-person connection. It also impressively scales the potential endorsement from a first degree reach of one-to-one to a multi-degree one-to-one-to-many social effect.

Arnie Gullov-Singh, CEO of Adly knows a bit about the new world of social celebrity endorsements. Adly was built as a network to bring brands and celebrities together to endorse products and services within social networks. After all, the personal networks of celebrities within Facebook and Twitter can number into the millions. Arnie and the Adly team were responsible for bringing Charlie Sheen onto Twitter and also brokered Sheen’s first endorsement deal with Internships.com. And as we see time and time again, these deals can work extremely well. They just require transparency, disclosure, and a human touch.

