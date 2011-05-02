Openmargin Lets The World See Your Book-Margin Scribbles

One of the incidental charms of library books is to see what notes have been left in the margins by those who borrowed before you. When a text is shared, so can the annotations on that text be shared. That’s the insight behind Openmargin (it styles itself as *openmargin, complete with the asterisk quirk, but I don’t want to have to write “[sic]” after every mention of the name). Openmargin is an iPad app that lets you share your marginal notes on e-books with others, and lets you see their annotations as well.

E-books have succeeded in part because of the ways they’ve imitated the classic paper book. In fact, in the moments when they’ve deviated from the classical book format–eliminating page numbers, for instance, causing trouble in hybrid book groups–there has been backlash. But Joep Kuijper, the Dutch co-founder of Openmargin, thinks that for e-books to truly take off, they have to evolve in their own direction–to become unanchored from the features of the traditional book.

The user interface of Openmargin is simple. Highlight a passage in an e-book, tap on it, and you can both leave a note related to that passage and read the notes of others. The app is available in limited beta on openmargin.com; the app will be coming to the Apple App Store soon.

For a few reasons, Openmargin decided to make its product not just as an add-on to existing readers, but as an e-reader in its own right. Says Openmargin programmer Marc Köhlbrugge in an email: