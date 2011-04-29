Osama Bin Laden Dead, The Story Twitter Broke

“The United States has conducted an operation that killed Osama bin Laden,” President Barack Obama has just announced.

Word that Obama would be making an announcement started spreading around 10:30 p.m. EST. (News coverage would eventually cut into the last bit of Donald Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice, adding a final, albeit likely unplanned, coda to Obama’s skewering of Trump at Saturday night’s White House Correspondent’s Association dinner.) But Keith Urbahn, chief of staff for the office of the former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, appears to be the first to have broken the news that Osama bin Laden, 54, the man responsible for the attacks of September 11, 2001, is dead–via his @keithurbahn Twitter feed.

As CNN bounced between various reporters guessing at details and the New York Times website crumbled under a massive flood of clicks (at the time of our first post, it was nearly impossible to get on the site, impossible to access the initial story–a seven-page bin Laden obituary was published shortly thereafter), Urbahn was tweeting what he’s found out from his sources.

For example, he believes it’s unlikely, if the U.S. had an inside intelligence source that bin Laden would have been killed via drone attack.

… And indeed, Obama confirmed that after years ago authorizing Leon Panetta, who, it was reported last week, is about to become Obama’s Secretary of Defense, to make the killing of bin Laden “top priority” in the war against al Qaeda.