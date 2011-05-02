Social Media And The Modern Startup

I always tell my team “it doesn’t cost money to execute, be creative and provide an amazing experience” and this has always been the foundation of my existence as an entrepreneur. In 2007, I started my company with no investors or Venture Capital funding, nor was I going to wait for it. I did have a rather grand vision, which was to restore the experience back to the music space as the next generation of music companies and business executives.

How would I achieve this? I would begin to develop a script or as some corporate executives might say, “a forecast”. However, this forecast or in my case, script,

wouldn’t involve a bunch of numbers or projections but more so, executing a series of ideas based on a dream or vision and seeing which one stuck first. Basically, trial by fire. It would focus on creating an experience, telling a story that most wouldn’t or can’t. Because I didn’t have any money when I first launched MusicIsMyBusiness, my thought process was simply to build the brand first and the money will come. Money comes and goes but the opportunity to sustain your brand and make it authentic in the eyes of others … that opportunity only comes once when you’re a new company.

Enter stage left…Social Media, a character that would change how myself and other early adopters would share our experiences with the world. This Social Media character wouldn’t be as complex as some analysts and experts would later report. Social media, in its simplest form, would cater to some of our most basic needs:

1. Our need for mental stimulation, connectivity, and instant gratification

Early adopters of these social media platforms (i.e., Foursquare, Facebook, Twitter) took the power from originators of the 24-7 news cycle (i.e., CNN and ESPN) and became the news cycle themselves. Places like Facebook took the monotony of a chat room (think AOL back in 2001) and created a global community. This satisfied our innate need for control and satisfaction. The power was restored to the people (sort-of)! No longer did you have to go out and be around people … you could bring the party right to your laptop, thus

satisfying our need for human interaction. Not saying it replaced the thrill of being at an awesome party with family and friends but it’s the next best thing.

2. Our need for security and discretion