Sleep, Friends, Work — All Victims Of Data Overload

At first, I thought it was just me.

For the first time in my life, I was dropping the ball. Missing emails. Notes from friends on Facebook. DM’s on Twitter. And I’m no slouch. I start early, am on the web all day, and answer my last email just before I turn out the lights to go to bed.

So, what was I doing wrong? And, was I alone?

Now, I know the answers–and they’re stunning.

After weeks of survey research, it turns out–the bounty and abundance of web data is out of control. As Google’s Eric Schmidt has been quoted, from the beginning of time to 2003, we created 5 Exabytes of data. We’re now creating that every two days–and it’s accelerating. Think of it like Moore’s law–for content. But unlike increased processor power, massive growth in unfiltered and un-contextualized content isn’t a boon. It’s a data deluge that’s drowning us all.

The “Digital Lifestyle Information Survey 2011” asked respondents about how they receive, manage, and organize information–and how it’s impacting their lives.

A staggering 72.7% described their data stream as: “A roaring river,” “a flood,” or “a massive tidal wave.” And 48.5% said that they where connected to the web: “from the moment I wake up until the moment I go to bed.”