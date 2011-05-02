4 Painless Ways To Avoid Being A Digital Pack Rat

Right now I am staring at a message that has been haunting me for weeks, hovering dangerously at the top of my Gmail inbox. It says, “You are almost out of space!” Yikes. Is this even possible? I scroll down to the bottom of the page to see that I am in fact at 95 percent capacity. Although I’ve been deleting emails to lower this number, it keeps creeping back up.

My name is Amber, and I am a digital pack rat. Whether it’s contributing to a bloated Gmail account or running out of Skype minutes, I am always living on the edge of capacity. Oh, and don’t even ask how many old iPods and cellphones I have sitting around–it’s embarrassing. However, this spring I’m feeling inspired to declutter my bits and bytes, streamline my tech toys and gratuitous gadgets, and live a simpler life.

Here are the four categories where I need help, and how I’m cleaning up my act.



1. Email

Little did I know that I had hundreds of drafts sitting in my account. Aside from deleting each of these messages, and deleting the contents of my Trash and Spam folders, I decided to cough up a tiny bit of cash for more space. Sure, I could have ported all my emails to another Gmail account, but I still like the idea of having all my correspondence in one place. So, for a mere $5/year, I bought 20GB of storage. It’s a small price to pay for a more robust inbox. Iif you do buy extra space, just be aware that it takes up to 24 hours to process this new storage.



2. Photos

Every since I became a mom, I started to store a lot more digital pictures on my computer, from mobile to high-res images. For the most part, I have the files sitting (gasp) within my Gmail account (if they were sent from friends and family) or in a folder on my computer. Since these images are too precious to lose, a good idea is to back them up online (using a pro Flickr account or another service) and also store them an external hard drive.