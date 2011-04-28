advertisement
Change Generation: Jason Ross And JackThreads Take The Sample Sale Online

By shatterbox staff1 minute Read

About Jason Ross: Raised a discount shopper with an eye for exclusive fashion — especially streetwear and sneaker brands — Jason Ross started writing the JackThreads business plan in 2006 with a goal to fill the void for great deals on exclusive men’s apparel. JackThreads launched on July 31, 2008.

About JackThreads: JackThreads is an online shopping community selling apparel, shoes, and accessories from top-tier streetwear and contemporary fashion brands. All goods are guaranteed authentic and are exclusively priced for our members.

Change Generation

About shatterbox: Born to show young people that happy careers happen. The site features video vignettes of young professionals who have found fulfillment in fascinating careers. It also offers a dynamic social network, a resource blog and a brand new program to help launch young people into dream careers. The “Make Your Mark” competition gives $1,000 each month to a passionate young person trying to make their career dreams reality. From designers and musicians to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, shatterbox wants to help you make your mark.

