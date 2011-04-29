How Pepsi’s Indra Nooyi Learned To Be A CEO

At the time of our conversation Indra Nooyi had been chairman and CEO of PepsiCo for nearly four years, but she took none of it for granted: not the beautiful setting, not the large corporate campus filled with art, and certainly not the position she occupies. “I have an immigrant mentality, which is that the job can be taken away at any time, so make sure you earn it every day,” Nooyi, who was born in India, explained.

Nooyi credited experiences early in her career as a strategy

consultant with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for teaching her

inductive thinking that helped shape her leadership style.

“I don’t think I could have gotten here without a

strategy consultant background because it taught me inductive

thinking. It taught me how to think of the problem in micro terms

but also to zoom out and put the problem in the context of its

broader environment and then zoom back in to solve the problem.”

As much as Nooyi credited her experience with BCG as “absolutely

the best job to go into,” it was clear that she viewed strategic consulting

as the foundation–not the structure–of her career. “That was more

than thirty years ago,” she said with a smile that softened only slightly

the firmness of the point she was making. “I’ve been around the bend

in corporations.”

AfterBCG, Nooyi worked for Motorola and Asea Brown Boveri

and then PepsiCo, which she joined in 1994 as chief strategist–

reportedly after turning down an opportunity to work for Jack Welch

at General Electric. She quickly made her mark on the company,

urging then-CEO Roger Enrico to spin off PepsiCo’s fast-food

businesses including Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC in 1997. Other

moves she helped orchestrate include the 1998 purchase of Tropicana

and a $13 billion merger with Quaker Oats in late 2000.

In 2001, she became president and chief financial officer,

which deepened her leadership skills and experiences as well as

her knowledge of the company. When she became CEO five years

later, however, nothing could quite prepare her for the demands of

the job. “The one thing I have learned as a CEO is that leadership at

various levels is vastly different. When I was leading a function or a

business, there were certain demands and requirements to be a

leader. As you move up the organization, the requirements for

leading that organization don’t grow vertically; they grow exponentially,”

Nooyi explained. “When I was president of the company, I

said, ‘Okay, I can do this–piece of cake.’ Then when you are the

CEO, the responsibilities multiply enormously because you worry

about everything.”

Her observation applies not only to herself but also to every

CEO who discovers this position requires a vastly different array of

responsibilities. No matter how close a leader has been to the

CEO–serving as CFO, president, or COO–nothing quite compares

with being in the top job. In order to succeed, CEOs must not

only draw on previous experiences and abilities they have developed,

but also commit to lifelong learning as a process of continual selfimprovement.

The more the leader is willing to expand and grow,

the more vibrant the organization will be.

Nooyi related this lesson by quoting what she considers one of

the best pieces of advice she ever received: “The distance between

number one and number two is always a constant. If you want to

improve the organization, you have to improve yourself and the

organization gets pulled up with you. That is a big lesson. I cannot

just expect the organization to improve if I don’t improve myself and

lift the organization, because that distance is a constant.” Her

comment echoed what Korn/Ferry has found in its work: that

learning agility is a key predictor of executive success.