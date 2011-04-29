Space Shuttle Endeavour: Made Of Spare Parts

OV-105, as Space Shuttle Endeavour is designated by NASA, is due to fly into space for the final time today Sunday “ more toward the end of the week .” Here’s everything you need to know about this remarkable machine, which was put together from spare parts.

Her Name

Endeavour isn’t the American English spelling of the word for a concerted, earnest attempt to reach a lofty goal–because OV-105 isn’t named for the word. Instead she’s named in honor of HMS Endeavour, the British ship which took James Cook on his first voyage of discovery in 1768. The main objective of the voyage, tasked by the Admiralty and the Royal Society, was to travel to Tahiti to accurately observe a transit of Venus across the Sun–a measurement that gave scientists an incredibly accurate measurement of the distance between the Sun and the Earth.

Endeavour was actually named as part of a competition among school kids in the U.S., and her name was popularly suggested, accounting for almost a third of state-level entries.

The Spare Part Space Shuttle

Endeavour, the newest shuttle, wasn’t a planned addition to the fleet. Her existence is due to the Challenger tragedy, which changed NASA forever but left a gaping hole in its space launch capabilities–vital for the construction of the International Space Station.

Hence the contract to build Endeavour was awarded in July 1987, and she was put together largely from spare parts that had been constructed as part of the manufacturing process of Discovery and Atlantis, pieces of body that had been built at the same time as these vehicles (to minimize cost exposures) in case of any mishap. It took just five years to construct and test the vehicle, and she flew for the first time on May 7th, 1992.