Groupon Dumps Trump, FaceTime For Android, Google TV Tanks, And More…

After the location tracking files of Android and iOS caught national headlines, renewed a national privacy debate, and prompted a rare reply from Steve Jobs, Verizon’s new low-tech solution may not allay the nation’s fears and place all 1984 conspiracy theories to rest: a sticker–a sticker that alerts users that “This device is capable of determining its (and your) physical, geographical location…” The warning will be applied to cell phones, smartphones, and V Cast apps. — Updated, 5:45 p.m.
Blistering Fast 100 Terabit Fiber Optics
Two separate research teams have discovered a way to transfer data at an astounding 100 terabits per second. Unlike current fiber optic cables, which transmits data with a single blinking core, both teams split the signal process into multiple simultaneous streams. Though it won’t be commercially available for some time, growing demand, especially from streaming video like Netflix, will likely push for faster implementation. — Updated, 5:45 p.m.
Groupon pulls ads from Donald Trump’s Apprentice website, saying it had gotten calls from customers upset about Trump’s ongoing political circus. “It’s the same reason we don’t run deals on guns or abortion … this isn’t a political statement, it’s avoiding intentionally upsetting a segment of our customers,” Groupon said on its blog. Perhaps Groupon’s feeling a bit gun-shy following its Super Bowl ads fiasco. And speaking of guns, wonder how Trump feels about being grouped with firearms and abortion as a political lightning rod…
FaceTime Equivalent Comes To Android
Nearly a year after its closest competitor launched mobile video chat, face-to-face conversations are coming to the Nexus S (and soon others). Google makes up for lost time, however, by permitting its service over 3G and 4G, giving it a leg up on Apple‘s Wi-Fi restriction.
Broadcasters ganging up to block Google TV from their content is paying off: Logitech’s Revue Google TV set-top box whiffed on expectations by roughly 70%, making $5 million instead of $18 million. Perhaps Google has finally met its kryptonite.
Samsung’s first-quarter profits dropped to $2.6 billion, a 30% decrease from a year ago. An 11% spike in Korea’s currency, the won, makes exports more expensive, and punishes companies that repatriate their earnings back home.
