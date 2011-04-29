Groupon Dumps Trump, FaceTime For Android, Google TV Tanks, And More…

advertisement

After the location tracking files of Android and iOS caught national headlines, renewed a national privacy debate, and prompted a rare reply from Steve Jobs, Verizon’s new low-tech solution may not allay the nation’s fears and place all 1984 conspiracy theories to rest: a sticker–a sticker that alerts users that “This device is capable of determining its (and your) physical, geographical location…” The warning will be applied to cell phones, smartphones, and V Cast apps. — Updated, 5:45 p.m.

Blistering Fast 100 Terabit Fiber Optics Two separate research teams have discovered a way to transfer data at an astounding 100 terabits per second. Unlike current fiber optic cables, which transmits data with a single blinking core, both teams split the signal process into multiple simultaneous streams. Though it won’t be commercially available for some time, growing demand, especially from streaming video like Netflix, will likely push for faster implementation. — Updated, 5:45 p.m.

Google TV Is A Bust Broadcasters ganging up to block Google TV from their content is paying off: Logitech’s Revue Google TV set-top box whiffed on expectations by roughly 70%, making $5 million instead of $18 million. Perhaps Google has finally met its kryptonite. Samsung Profits Plunge Samsung’s first-quarter profits dropped to $2.6 billion, a 30% decrease from a year ago. An 11% spike in Korea’s currency, the won, makes exports more expensive, and punishes companies that repatriate their earnings back home. Sources: Wireless and Mobile News, PopSci, CNN, Venture Beat, Gigaom, BBC

