Google’s Click-To-Call Spurs Big-Ticket-Item Buying Spree

A year ago, the Google ads team launched a new feature for mobile phones called Click-to-Call, which, as its name would suggest, lets advertisers include a phone number in their ad that users can click to place a call.

That’s creating a paradigm shift in online advertising. For over a decade, when you, as a consumer, saw an ad online, it’s pointed you to a website. Now, with the advent of advertising on mobile phones, there’s no reason ads can’t patch you straight to the advertiser, instead of requiring you to fumble about their website trying to find what you want to know.

“We see a lot of mobile queries coming in on the evenings and weekends,”

Google Director of Mobile Ads in the Americas, Michael Slinger, tells Fast Company. “Our hypothesis is that these are coming in when people are not in front of their work computers.”

Another paradigm shift also seems to be taking place–and it’s one reflected in which industries are using Click-to-Call with great success. It turns out it’s not just the neighborhood pizza shop capitalizing on your late-night cravings. (Though the majority many* clicks on such ads are, in fact, local, Google tells us.)

Many of the advertisers that are also seeing great response from Click-to-Call are those selling big-ticket items, like car insurance or cruises.

Why those industries would love the feature is intuitive. They do most of their sales over the phone. Any system that can bring them a warm lead–for cheap–is a system they want to use.

“Within the cruise industry, about 80-85 percent of transactions take place over the phone,” Willie Fernandez, director of marketing for World Travel Holdings, parent company of Cruises.com, tells Fast Company. “Clearly we want to drive as many calls as we can.”