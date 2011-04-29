Organization Next: Planning For HR Under Uncertainty

I have been involved with Cisco and the Human Capital Institute over the last couple of weeks thinking about the future of the organization. As we explore scenarios, I want reinforce that the starting point for scenarios are the major forces and uncertainties in play that will affect industries, businesses and functions. Scenarios, however, can also be used to first name, then explore, uncertainties through the lens of a particular business function.

Here are some thoughts on uncertainties related to human resources.

Where will economic growth come from?

Where economic growth will originate is perhaps the biggest

uncertainty when it comes to the future of work, and it can be examined from

many angles. First is the question of what type of work? Many governments see

the transition from fossil fuels as being a primary growth mechanism, but

others point out that with continued access to oil and relatively low prices,

the alternative energy market may not be positioned to take off for decades.

And even if it does take off, it raises the second general question: which

facet of alternative energy will create jobs (a topic that bears on the skills

uncertainty discussed later in this paper)? This aspect of the question can be

applied to all future work because it is impossible to tell with any certainty

what new markets will emerge, where in the world those markets will take hold,

where the supply chains for those markets will center themselves, and how

extensive the effect of those markets will be in terms of growth and

penetration (including global adoption and the duration of the market). It is

important that organizations monitor economic developments, scientific

breakthroughs, and market adoptions closely in order to better anticipate how,

when, and where these developments will transition from speculation to reality.

How far can organizations take wellness?

In many presumptions about the future, organizations faced

with increasing health care costs may believe that intervening with employees to

help them stay in shape and curtail life-threatening activities such as smoking,

drinking, and driving recklessly is inevitable.

With information systems and easy-to-administer tests (not to mention

embeddable sensors), wellness monitoring will become easy. Insurance firms may even

extend such interventions to the self-employed. In a recent interview, a

management consultant shared that she was placed into a nurse-practitioner

program through her health care plan to help her manage multiple conditions,

such as diabetes and blood pressure. She described the dialog with the

representative as pedantic. The insured professional realized that this treatment

was not about her health, but about compliance and keeping the health care

provider’s costs down. Until she was seen as compliant, she would not be

relieved of these weekly calls. In the end, she answered “yes” regularly to

everything. She stopped reporting anomalies and was signed out of the program.

The debate over health care costs remains virulent, and the approaches to

intervention and monitoring experimental. In some futures, consumers may well

push back against personal health care interventions. The sheer amount of

information available about people may make insurance companies obsolete as

risk pools shrink because so much is known about potential future diseases in

individuals based on a combination of lifestyle analysis and genetic testing,

forcing the governments into extended health care entitlements. In health care, too much information becomes as

useless as no information, because it becomes clear that everyone is at risk of

something, and therefore the idea of risk becomes meaningless.

How will the generations get along?

The generations already exist together at work, and for many

this question has already been answered. But the relationship is still one of

Baby Boom power and Generation X and Millennial subservience. As that scale

tips, new dynamics will evolve. Will the Baby Boomers attempt to hold on to

managerial and executive control of their organizations into their 70s, 80s, and

even 90s, leaving Generation X and the Millennials in second-class positions

well into the 2030s? Or will the Millennials find ways to undermine and

circumvent traditional organizations by creating new businesses, making them less

and less available for the transfer of knowledge and operational

responsibility, leaving large companies vulnerable to continuity threats? Generation

X becomes a wildcard in either event, partnering with the Boomers as well-paid

accomplices in retaining power, or with the Millennials in accelerating the

creative destruction.

Will there be a talent shortage?

If the world is global, and talent can be sourced from

anywhere, there will probably not be a net talent shortage; however, access to

talent that can meet specific local markets needs may prove problematic. If

nationalistic tendencies prevail, then the outcomes of individual education

systems, public and private, and training programs provided by firms and

immigration policy will combine to determine the available talent pools. Local

mismatches are likely to occur between needs and skills–and depending on the

nature of the need, remote talent may not be an option. And because future

skills anticipation is relatively poor, governments and businesses are likely

to recognize the need too late to create supply. If, however, technology is

used and collaborative monitoring through the human-sensor network is sufficiently

applied, business and science research could be monitored to reveal future

potential for new industries, and imagination could be applied to anticipate

the jobs required to support those industries. It may not prove 100-percent accurate,

but an investment in foresight is better than a loss in hindsight.

What competencies will the organization need?

The ability to anticipate future jobs will also help define the

competencies people will need. Robust implications across the scenarios suggest

that a handful of competencies designed to help people adapt to change should

be precursors to any more tangible skills. Consider the value of these skills: change

management; creating and maintaining social networks; building and

understanding models; scenario planning, horizon scanning, and foresight; negotiating

boundaries; and innovation, creativity, and cognition. If people learn how to

think–how to embrace change–then when change of industries or skills occurs,

they will be accepted as challenges rather than obstacles. This reality does not

imply that organizations should not continue to monitor and responsibly

anticipate future skills and technologies and turn them to advantage before the

competition. Another Jack Welch quote is apropos here: “Change before you have

to.” (Straight from the Gut)