Agribusiness Entrepreneurs Hope For Bumper Crop Of Investment

Just because agriculture has been part of human civilization for more than 5000 years doesn’t mean there’s nothing new under the sun. University agricultural programs are increasingly developing cross-disciplinary ties with science, engineering and business schools to foster real “grass-roots” entrepreneurship in the primary economy.

On Wednesday, the Center for

Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Washington Foster

School of Business hosted the qualifying round of its annual

business plan contest.

Amid a field of competitors with sexier, trendier business

models (travel-based social networks, e-commerce solutions for cash-based

economies) and mind-blowing technical innovation (literally in the case of Aqueduct Neurosciences, purveyor of a

new style shunt for certain brain conditions), the agribusiness entrepreneurs stood

out like a faded work shirt in a room full of Armani suits. And not in a bad

way.

Their presence, number, and quality come as no surprise.

East of the Cascade mountains and the Seattle-Bellevue-Redmond techopolis,

Washington is a rural state. The wheat growers of Wenatchee and the apple

farmers and vintners of the Yakima Valley need a competitive edge as much as

any other business. And fortunately, the climate for innovation looks good.

AgComm

demonstrated a Web-based monitoring and control platform to link farmers’ existing

frost and heat protection devices to their proprietary sensor units and

cloud-based system. The goal is to help fruit growers increase the yields of

their orchards while reducing the time they spend checking for frost and heat

damage.

C6Systems has

developed a unique system to help turn wood-waste (“slash”) from forestry

operations into a high-quality biochar soil amendment. Carbon sequestration not

only creates new value from a product previously considered waste and nuisance,

but also improves crop yields and reduces fertilizer costs.

NorthWest Hay

Processors has a value proposition as straightforward as its name. They’ve

invented a process that reduces the time to produce high quality hay from seven

days to three hours, while reducing the cost, fuel and water use. The company

is seeking a million dollars to build their facility, and say they already have

enough agreements in place to start operating at full capacity on day one.