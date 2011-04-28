Paranoid Android: Despite Talks of Android Domination, Apple Devices Crush The Competition

Here’s a surprising set of statistics: The iPad has grabbed 74% of the tablet market, and the iPhone 4 is the best-selling device in the U.S., while Android phone sales have dipped. And after all that talk that Android was the future.

Canalys, a research firm, has been studying sales of tablet PCs (devices which it now affords roughly the same standing as “full PCs”, noting the iPad has helped the PC market surge by 7%) and discovered a statistic to back up what we, anecdotally, already suspected: Apple is owning the tablet market with the iPad. About 6.4 million tablets were shipped worldwide in the first quarter of 2011, and among these Apple had the lion’s share–74%. That’s an impressively high figure, especially given numerous reports that the iPad sales figures weren’t as high as they could’ve been due to supply chain issues.

Meanwhile, NPD has just released its quarterly stats covering the cell-phone market, and these are even more pro-Apple: Across all mobile phone sales in the U.S. (including both dumb- and feature phones) Apple ranks third in sales volume, and in the smartphone segment, the iPhone 4 is the best-selling single device. Of course, Android phones from a number of different providers slot into the list lower down, but the iPhone still outsells individual units from, say, HTC or Samsung. The iPhone 3GS was the second best-selling, which may revive speculation Apple will launch a new “iPhone Lite” along with the upcoming iPhone 5 to garner more market share at lower price points.

In fact, NPD’s figures suggest that while Android probably will grow as a platform, this quarter is the first time the OS has slipped in the rankings–down to 50% of all smartphone sales, from 53% in the last quarter of 2010. It’s the first time the OS has seen its share decline since the second quarter of 2009.

Expect rampant accusations of fanboyism to be stirred up by these stats from Apple detractors. But also expect Apple fans to label Google’s OS “Marvin.”

Image via Flickr, robin24.