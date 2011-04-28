Verizon LTE Restored, iPhone Royal Wedding Live Streaming, Al Gore’s New Interactive Book, And More…

In the post-PC era, Microsoft’s investment in Kinect helped boost its profits to $5.2 billion for its third-quarter fiscal period, which ended March 31st. As Apple gains marketshare in mobile and OS, Microsoft proves it can still innovate in a changing landscape. — Update, 5:30 p.m.
Verizon Can Hear You…24 Hours Later
Verizon’s 4G LTE data network has just come back online after a 24-hour blackout. The embarrassment has caused Verizon to (reportedly) delay the launch of its new LTE device, the Samsung Droid Charge.
Jetset Kate & Wills fans can now watch the Flash-enabled YouTube live stream, thanks to web app, YTLive. We can’t guarantee that the royal wedding traffic won’t break the Internet, however.
Canonical has announced Ubuntu 11.04, a.k.a Natty Narhwal. The new version will incorporate their much-touted Unity design, which has a Mac-like task and apps bar on the side to decrease overall screen usage.
Al Gore’s Interactive Book Launches
Can’t get enough of the former Vice President’s sultry, deadpan narration of environmental catastrophe? Now fans can get Al anytime, anywhere with his sophisticated new interactive book, Our Choice, available via iTunes for $4.99 (it premiered at TED to much fanfare).
Sources: CNN, Mashable, App Advice, Ars Technica, The Huffington Post
[Image from Flickr user sd]