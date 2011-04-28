The Queen’s Tweets

Guests of the royal wedding on 29 April will be prevented from posting live Tweets, after event organisers arranged for signal-blocking technology to be installed at Westminster Abbey.
THEREALQueen, 5 hrs ago
some stodgy little no-fun tried to confiscate OUR BlackBerry, but we gave our ROYAL WITHERING GAZE… live-tweeting thru wedding!
THEREALQueen, 4 hrs, 30 min ago
tonight, our little willy finally becomes a man!! (#overshare?)
THEREALQueen, 3 hrs, 45 min ago
ooh! kate took little stumble coming up the aisle. someone say “nipslip”? http://bit.ly/xxx
THEREALQueen, 3 hrs, 43 min ago
hahahahaaa, who fell for that, n00bs…
THEREALQueen, 3 hrs, 38 min ago
@KateFan12 “disrespect” in EYE of BEHOLDER. u can’t handle our tweets, unfollow!
THEREALQueen, 2 hrs, 36 min ago
[Sponsored Tweet] OMG, the photos in official programme *ravishing*. avail @ marlborough gate, trflgr sq, cockspur street & more!!!
THEREALQueen, 1 hr, 1 min ago
need help, tweeps!! should we just make her duchess or all-out princess?!?1 #crowdsourcing
THE REALQueen, 4 min ago
will sez… wanted: french press, cuisinart, futon, more. wedding registry at @potterybarn. #supportthetroops