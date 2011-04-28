What Amazon Buying Habits Says About Convincing People To Conserve

People from San Francisco buy a lot of books and products about gardening, conserving water, and saving energy. This is the what we can learn from these maps that Amazon made from the purchasing habits of people across the country. In fact, when all all of Amazon’s environmentally friendly products are mapped by where people purchase them, you get a pretty predictable view of the country

The most popular areas are the Northeast, the West Coast, and Colorado. That’s about exactly what you would expect if asked to create a map of the places in the country where people care most about these issues. It also shows just how politicized an issue this has become. While, ostensibly, wanting to save water and energy should be an issue for anyone who also wants to save money, the below average states correlate pretty strongly to conservative states. Most purple states are in the average category. (One caveat, this may also be a good map simply of where people use Amazon most).

But, there’s a catch! When you drill down to some specific issues, you see some encouraging trends. For instance, there just isn’t much water in the southwest right now, and its only going to get worse. And while they may have not bought into the “Green Toy and Baby” category, people in those areas are responding: