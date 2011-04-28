The Great White iPhone: How Apple Spun A Tech Fail Into A PR Win

“Finally” is the headline on Apple’s homepage announcing the arrival of the white iPhone. It’s Apple poking fun at itself for a long drawn-out techno failure, and shows exactly how Apple’s again sprinkled a potentially bad affair with unicorn dust, and spun it into incredibly positive PR.

“By poking fun at itself with the ‘Finally’ remark, Apple looks a world

away from the defensive company it appeared to be in 2007, when a few

rogue questions caused an Apple PR to step in and halt an interview with British TV’s Channel 4 News,” Rich Leigh, a PR rep with 10 Yetis and a columnist for a top U.K. PR magazine, tells us.

Just as the rumors had suggested, the Apple store went down for maintenance early this morning, and when it popped back up the white iPhone 4 was available to Apple buyers around the world. It’s been a long wait, and the matter has been on many a mind for pretty much an entire year…because it’s been almost that long since we were promised a white iPhone 4 by Steve Jobs himself.

It didn’t arrive when the iPhone 4 went on sale in mid-2010 because Apple couldn’t get its hardware working properly–the white coloring, combined with the iPhone 4’s unusual glass frame meant the phone’s proximity sensor and camera unit didn’t function as they needed to. In other words, it was a big technological failure, from one of the world’s biggest companies on one of its market-defining products.

Somehow, that’s not the broader public perception, however. It’s even thought that the much-delayed device, which mysteriously disappeared from Apple’s website soon after it emerged it was failing in manufacture, could help boost iPhone sales through the summer and satisfy the consumer urge for Apple gadgets until a much later-than-expected launch of the next iPhone. The boost could be as much as 1.5 million extra sales per quarter.