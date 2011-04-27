Buildings Kill A Billion Birds A Year; Its Time To Stop This Carnage

It’s James Audubon’s 226th birthday, a good day to think about birds

and green buildings. According to the Audubon Society, up to a billion

birds are killed each year by colliding with windows, the second biggest

threat after habitat loss, and a whole lot more than wind turbines. If you read Sheryl DeVore’s article in the Chicago Tribune, you

would think that LEED certified buildings are particularly lethal for

birds. She writes about Chicago’s new LEED Platinum FBI Headquarters,

which brought in Annette Prince of the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors to help reduce bird deaths at the building. DeVore writes:

The FBI building isn’t the only LEED-certified structure to cause

problems for migratory birds. Some of the more than 33,000 certified

LEED buildings in the United States use glass to bring in natural light

and save on energy. All that glass can confuse birds. “A building that

kills birds is not a leader in energy and environmental design,” said

Prince.

And a building that is covered in glass is not necessarily LEED

certified. In fact, glass is the de facto standard skin for every crappy

energy-sucking environmental disaster of a building in North America.

This isn’t a LEED problem, it is a universal building problem.

Chicago, New York and Toronto all have guidelines for reducing bird

kills, ranging from the basic and obvious (turn out the lights at night)

to more sophisticated ones, such as using fritted glass (glass with

ceramic dots or patterns baked on). Since fritted glass significantly

reduces solar gain, saving lots of energy, it tends to be used more in

LEED certified buildings. Julie Leibach writes in Audubon Magazine:

“It’s what we call a win-win-win situation: The planet

wins, the birds win, and your bottom line wins,” says Fred Charbonneau, a

leader of Detroit Audubon’s lights out program, Safe Passage Great

Lakes. “There’s no downside.” As for glass, fritted patterns can block

out rays of sun, thereby cutting down on cooling costs, as in the case

of the science center at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.

The college installed fritted glass into the center, a notorious bird

killer, four years ago. The project cost $20,000 but has saved the

college about $48,000 in cooling fees since then. “That’s really what

good, sustainable, integrated design is–solving multiple problems with

single solutions,” says Hillary Brown, author of “Bird-Safe Building

Guidelines” and a principal architect at New Civic Works, an

architectural firm focused on environmentally friendly building design.

I suspect that Ms. Devore and Blair Kamin (who titled his Cityscapes post Are LEED buildings killing birds? have it backwards, and that LEED certified buildings kill a lot fewer birds than unrated buildings. If you look at the City of Toronto’s guidelines for bird friendly buildings,

they involve control of light and other features that are found on

green buildings. They may have a problem at the FBI (atria with greenery

are a recognized issue) but she paints with a pretty broad brush.