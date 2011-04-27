The Belief That’s Sabotaging Your Career

We are all impressed by demonstrations of ability. Pro athletes, computer whizzes, math

geniuses, bold entrepreneurs, accomplished musicians, gifted writers … these

people are widely-held in admiration, because we appreciate their extraordinary

aptitudes. And we envy them a

little, too. You’d be hard pressed

to find someone who didn’t wish that they were a little smarter, a little more creative,

a bit better at communicating, or perhaps more socially skilled.

So you would think being told that, due to practice and

learning, you have gotten smarter (or

more creative, eloquent, or charming) would be welcome news. Don’t we all want to improve? And aren’t we all happy when we

do? Yes … . and no. For many of us, improvement – while objectively a good thing – is also, often unconsciously,

anxiety-provoking. That’s because we believe it shouldn’t be possible. Dozens of studies by Carol Dweck and her colleagues have

shown that roughly half of us subscribe to the belief that our abilities are fixed. These so-called entity

theorists expect their performance to be relatively stable–in other

words, you have just so much intelligence (or creativity, or charm), and there

isn’t anything you can do about it.

Incremental theorists, on the

other hand, believe that ability is malleable

— that it can and does change with effort and experience. So what happens

when an entity theorist who thinks his intelligence is fixed finds out that he

has, in fact, gotten smarter? A set of studies by Jason Plaks and Kristin Stecher provides the

answer: It freaks him out. In their studies, college students were given difficult

reasoning problems, and after the first round, everyone received feedback that

they had performed at the 61st percentile. Next, all of the students were given a lesson on how to

approach solving the problems, including tips and strategies. After a second round of problems, some

students were told that their performance had not changed, while others were

told that it had improved to the 91st percentile.

Not surprisingly, everyone who improved was happy to have

done so–but entity theorists, believing that they really shouldn’t have improved,

also reported significant increases in anxiety. The more

anxiety they felt, the worse they performed on a third set of problems that

followed. In fact, entity theorists who were told that they didn’t improve did better on the third

set then those who were told that they did! So when we don’t expect

to improve, does this mean we actually prefer not to improve? I wouldn’t go that far. Everyone welcomes improvement, but only

for entity theorists does that improvement come with anxiety. That anxiety, in turn, undermines

future performance – eroding our confidence that improvement was ever actually real. Looking back, these studies have given me some insight into

some episodes in my own life. For

instance, take my experience with billiards. I freely admit that I am a terrible pool player.

I played a few times in college and it was a sorry sight. I wrote the game off quickly, believing

that I just didn’t have the hand-eye coordination to ever be any good at it. (I

should mention that I had a long track record of lacking hand-eye

coordination. When my brother

tried to teach me to catch a ball in our backyard when I was 10, I caught it

with my face and broke my nose. ) Years ago I dated an avid pool player, who convinced me one

night at our neighborhood bar to give the game another chance. Before beginning, he gave me a brief

lesson–how to hold the cue, how to line up a shot, etc. We played, and something totally

unexpected happened–I played well. In fact, I came awfully close to beating

him. And I remember feeling both

elated that I had improved, and completely freaked out. Did I really improve? How

was that possible? I’m not good at this sort of thing. Maybe it was a fluke. A few days later we played again, and I approached the table

with a nervousness I hadn’t felt before, even when I thought I’d play

terribly. What would happen? I had no idea. And that nervousness wreaked havoc on

my ability to play–I couldn’t sink a ball to save my life. I

knew it was a fluke, I thought.

I’m definitely not good at this sort of thing.

Granted, we’re talking about playing pool here, and I

realize that it’s not a skill that usually has life-altering consequences. But what if it was? What if instead of writing off my pool-playing

ability, I had written off my ability to do math, learn to use complex computer

programs, write well, be creative, embrace risk, give compelling presentations,

or become more socially skilled?

What if I believed that I couldn’t improve when it came to something

that really mattered? The bottom line is, no matter what kind of learning

opportunities you are given, you probably aren’t going to see lasting

improvement if deep down, you don’t believe improvement is possible. Believing that your ability is fixed is

a self-fulfilling prophecy, and the self-doubt it creates will sabotage you in

the end. To be successful and truly make the most of your potential, it’s critical to examine your beliefs, and when necessary, challenge them.

Change really is always

possible, and the science here is crystal-clear–there is no ability that can’t be developed with experience. The next time you find yourself thinking, “But I’m just not

good at this,” remember: You’re

just not good at it yet. Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. To learn more about reaching your career goals, check out Heidi’s new book Succeed: How We Can Reach Our Goals. Follow her on Twitter @hghalvorson.