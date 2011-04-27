Visa Backs Square, Felton to Facebook, YouTube Founders Buy Delicious, White iPhone Tomorrow, Yelp IPO, More …

A prototype vending machine that allows Pepsi fans to purchase drinks for one another across similar machines will be unveiled this week at a trade show in Chicago. The advance is part of Pepsi’s hyper-social push, which began with “Refresh” and more recently included the debut of a 100% plant-based bottle. — Updated, 6:43 p.m.

Ebay Boasts Higher-Than-Expected Earnings

Meg Whitman’s fate hasn’t befallen auction giant, Ebay, which just posted a 16% revenue increase to $2.5 billion. Ebay’s been on an acquisition spending spree, looking to expand its empire into everything from bar-code scanner tech to fashion. — Updated, 6:43 p.m.

Twitter Prepares for Royal Wedding Traffic Onslaught

Twitter CEO Biz Stone is shown prepping for the “Wills & Kate” traffic with its very own server. Even with all eyes on the royals, Bieber still has 3 times the server space. We can only hope that technology will have advanced enough to handle his future wedding. — Updated, 4:24 p.m.

Visa Invests In Square