Visa Backs Square, Felton to Facebook, YouTube Founders Buy Delicious, White iPhone Tomorrow, Yelp IPO, More …

A prototype vending machine that allows Pepsi fans to purchase drinks for one another across similar machines will be unveiled this week at a trade show in Chicago. The advance is part of Pepsi’s hyper-social push, which began with “Refresh” and more recently included the debut of a 100% plant-based bottle. — Updated, 6:43 p.m.
Ebay Boasts Higher-Than-Expected Earnings
Meg Whitman’s fate hasn’t befallen auction giant, Ebay, which just posted a 16% revenue increase to $2.5 billion. Ebay’s been on an acquisition spending spree, looking to expand its empire into everything from bar-code scanner tech to fashion. — Updated, 6:43 p.m.
Twitter Prepares for Royal Wedding Traffic Onslaught
Twitter CEO Biz Stone is shown prepping for the “Wills & Kate” traffic with its very own server. Even with all eyes on the royals, Bieber still has 3 times the server space. We can only hope that technology will have advanced enough to handle his future wedding. — Updated, 4:24 p.m.
The credit card giant let’s loose its grip on an unspecified wad of cash to high five Jack Dorsey‘s mobile payments startup, Square, which also just landed in the Apple Store. (It is white, does match nicely the new iPhone hue.) Visa effectively endorses Square as a leader in the emerging mobile space and a refutes the pestering criticism that Square makes it easy for scammers to steal your Visa info. –Updated, 3:10 p.m.
YouTube Founders Gobble Up Delicious
Yahoo, presently amid a Carol Bartz-driven slim-down, is selling website curating service Delicious to YouTube founders Chad Hurley and Steve Chen–but did Yahoo get the reported $1-2 million for it? Hurley and Chen say they’ll incorporate it into their own service, Avos. Also, Avos exists. –Updated, 2:55 p.m.
Viz Wiz Nicholas Felton To Facebook
Felton, O.G. of lifetracking and creator of app Daytum–and the guy behind every infographic lover’s favorite Annual Report–is moving west to go work for Mark Zuckerberg. If this helps make Facebook prettier, we can’t argue. –Updated, 2:40 p.m.
After false starts, DiY kits, manufacturing problems that’ve gone on for almost a year, the ivory LeBaron GTC of smartphones will be available to eager buyers in the U.S., plus Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Macau, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, and the UK tomorrow for $199, the same price as its now totally less cool black counterpart.
R.E.M. Vid On YouTube For 24 Hours–Hurry!
In the wake of YouTube announcing its foray into more original content curation, R.E.M. has posted an original new video, “Every Day Is Yours To Win,” featuring a bunch of YouTube no-names and a halfway decent song. And if that weren’t enough, Michael Stipe and the video’s director Jim McKay reveal their YouTube favs in a bonus clip.
After booming success and getting $25 million in its last Series E round, Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman, said in an interview that, despite earlier claims that an IPO was years away, he’s looking to take the popular reviews site public.
RIM Acquires Tungle, Looks To Data-Packed Heavens
Blackberry’s parent plans to acquire cloud-based calendar application, Tungle, presumably to bring more day-do-day Blackberry functions–like scheduling reminders–into its wheelhouse. Tungle assures users the service will remain uninterrupted.
