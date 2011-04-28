How One Startup Went Global By Going Local

Software entrepreneur Christian Springub, his mother, and his grandmother spent Easter Sunday pouring sand into bottles and packing the bottles into boxes that would later be mailed to journalists and bloggers. The sand was from a beach in San Francisco, and the package was part of a promotion announcing Springub’s company’s American launch.

Springub is German, and his company, Jimdo, which makes free web pages, has 3.5

million users, mostly in Europe and Asia, not in the U.S.

Jimdo was founded in Hamburg in 2007 to make

websites for businesses, and its ease of use quickly turned it into a consumer

product as well. It got almost immediate traction in Europe, and caught the

wave of Asian Internet expansion as well.

But in America, Jimdo faced well-financed

competitors Wix and Weebly. I’ve tried all three, and Jimdo

produces a more professional looking end-product than the others.

Moreover, the customer service is phenomenal, as

I found out when I abandoned my test site because I had learned enough about

the product to form an opinion. I immediately got an email from Jimdo’s

Customer Geek asking me if he could help. I was embarrassed to have to admit I

was only playing with the product for blogging purposes.

However, how do you explain your advantages to

potential customers you may never meet? if you start a software company

in Europe, how do you get it noticed in the rest of the world?

Technically, software is a global product the

moment you turn the servers on, because it can be purchased or used by anyone

who comes to a company’s web site. But the truth is that most companies begin

by selling to the people closest to them, and only branch out later.