Infographics Of The Day: How Good Is The U.S. At Innovating?

Today, leaders from the G12 countries — the 12 largest economies in the world — are descending on Brazil, to dither and whine and bicker stroke their chins about the world’s economy. But it’s safe to say that the number one concern for all those economic ministers and treasury secretaries is innovation. Which is a wooly, often vague concept. How do you get your arms around it? Well, GE has taken a stab, with their newly released Innovation Barometer.

Execs are peeved that innovation doesn’t garner more support.

The report surveyed 1,000 business executives from around the world about the state of innovation in their countries — to see how good their countries are at fostering innovation, and how good they were at getting outcomes from it. Lisa Strausfeld, the interaction-design genius formerly of Pentagram who has now left to start her own firm, InnovationArt, has provided a powerful visualization of the results.

Here’s how it looks for the U.S. On the left, you can see our rankings in terms of attractiveness to all-important VCs funding new business (the index used various measures, such as regulatory climate, taxes, and culture). And on the right, you can compare that to the view of executives in various industries:

Thus, you get a good view at the macroeconomic level, on the left, and the microeconomic level — the firm-level view — on the right. The big discrepancies you see are surprising: Basically, it seems like the is both pretty efficient and supportive of innovation. But execs hold a different view — they’re widely frustrated at inefficiencies and a bit peeved that their efforts don’t garner more support. But the picture gets rosier when you look at education. While the U.S. doesn’t do well on education metrics, execs are actually pretty happy with the education of their employees. Which probably tells you a lot about about the vast spread between access to higher education and the quality of education received.

Zooming back out, let’s look at outcomes. On the left of this chart, you see GDP per capita; on the right, you see execs’ rankings of how important innovation is in succeeding at business in their own countries.