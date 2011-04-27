LinkedIn Wants To Help You Name Your New Baby/CEO

LinkedIn today offers new perspectives on this question, releasing lists of most popular names in certain professions and positions. Among the findings that first caught our eye are these, the top ten CEO names for both men and women:

Is your name your destiny? David Brooks not long ago pointed to research suggesting that Dennises became dentists and Lawrences became lawyers more often than mere chance would dictate. Some have even given the idea a sciencey term: “ nominative determinism .”

Frank Nuessel, a linguist and the editor of Names: A Journal of Onomastics, notes the prevalence of shortened names, or nicknames, among men, while there is a tendency for women to use their full names. Since names are a form of self-presentation on LinkedIn, Nuessel speculates that men may be trying to project an aura of familiarity, now that they’re at the top. As for the women, Nuessel cautions that this is a speculation, but he thinks some may have chosen to “maintain a certain decorum,” based on the fact that women routinely achieving CEO positions is a “relatively recent” phenomenon, historically.

Many a LinkedIn user has puzzled over the site’s ultimate utility. Not Nuessel. From his academic perch, he thinks LinkedIn actually offers a trove of data that might be useful to linguistics and even social science. “I think it’s significant,” he tells Fast Company. “On the one hand it gives you a snapshot 2011. And I think longitudinally it’s going to be important.” In 10 years, he’d like to see if distinctive ethnic names–names associated with Blacks and Latinos, for instance–will start showing up on the leaderboards. “I think that would tell us a lot about success of different groups.”

LinkedIn also crunched the numbers (it has a database of some 100 million names) looking through lenses other than CEO attainment. I asked Nuessel to weigh in on each one.

Top Names in Restaurant and Food Services (Globally)

1. Thierry

2. Philippe

3. Laurent

4. Christophe

5. Alain

6. Stephane

7. Pascal

8. Olivier

9. Guillaume

10. Pierre

Nuessel observed that all ten names were French, but declined to offer an explanation. I’ll offer one: while there are surely more cooks in China, say, than there are in France, the ambitious and competitive nature of French cuisine in particular might make LinkedIn highly popular among those in what the French call restauration. (Or perhaps it marks the high number of non-French people pretending to be French in the restaurant industry.)