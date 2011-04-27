iFive: Nokia Slashes Workforce, Amazon Cloud Data Loss, YouTube Movies Delayed, iTunes Cloud To Cost, Mobile Ads Work

As the Sony PlayStation hack aftermath continues, it seems the Network won’t be back in full for up to a week. Sony, in its advisory note (shown as a wordcloud above), cautions the 77 million victims to watch their bank accounts and check for phishing.

1. Nokia’s attempt to regain relevance in the smartphone industry has now taken a big step: 4,000 people out of its 65,000 workforce will be cut by the end of the year, with 700 jobs going in the U.K. and the rest of the losses mainly in Denmark and Finland. Around 3,000 other staff will be transferred to Accenture under a deal to continue Symbian development. The news on the shift of nearly 11% of Nokia’s workforce bumped its share price 3%.

2. Amazon‘s cloud storage failure is still lingering on, and the company has now revealed that some of the data lost in the incident can’t be recovered. About 0.07% of the data on its East Region system has been lost–which doesn’t sound like much, but considering the huge number of systems relying on Amazon it’s pretty serious. The company is “digging deeply” into what went on, and will issue a detailed post-mortem soon.

3. YouTube’s new movie rental systems launch has apparently been delayed by some of the big-name studios. Fox and Paramount are stalling because they’re expressing their dismay that Google links to pirate sites that contain stolen movies for download–Disney, which has said it won’t sign up with Google, has similar concerns. Other names like Sony are already on board, noting the market potential is too large to ignore.

4. It’s pretty much a given fact that Apple‘s cloud-based music streaming system for iTunes is now imminent, but a few details are now emerging: Consistent with rumors Apple is taking its MobileMe service free, it looks like the iTunes cloud will be free too. But only at first–industry insiders are now suggesting Apple will eventually charge a fee. The price may not match the annual $99 MobileMe currently requires, but no one knows when it will arrive.

5. Google’s just revealed a survey on mobile Net habits, created via 5,000 U.S. residents at the end of 2010. Among the interesting stats (like 72% of people using their smartphone while consuming other media) is one huge take-away: Around half of smartphone users exposed to a mobile advert took action based on seeing it. And half of those people ended up making a purchase. Mobile ads seem to have more punch than traditional ads.